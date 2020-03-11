Rare White Giraffes Killed by Poachers at Kenya's Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy

In a heartbreaking incident, remains of two absolutely gorgeous white giraffes were found in skeletal state at Kenya’s Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy.

In a media statement by the Conservancy, it was said that mother giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers.

Further, the Kenya Wildlife Service was called to the reserve after the giraffes were not seen for a while. As per the wildlife officials, the remains were discovered at least after 4 months of the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of the reserve in Garissa County, Kenya said, "This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffes".

Now only one white giraffe, a bull, is left and the incident of the killing is being investigated by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

The female giraffe had made it to the news in 2017, for the first time after she was discovered, with her calf. After this, a second calf too followed, and the trio lived within the confines of the sanctuary.

It needs no mention that the family was a great attraction for tourists across the world.

Further emphasizing on the gravity of the loss, Ahmednoor added, “This is a long term loss given that genetics studies and research which were significant investment into the area by researchers, has now gone to the drain. Further to this the white giraffe was in a big boost to tourism in the area".