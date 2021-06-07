Rare White Snake Spotted In Udaipur

A rare white snake was spotted on Monday in Udaipur city of Rajasthan. Though the reptile belonged to the rat snake family, its entire body was white - a rare phenomenon. This happens because of absence of pigmentation in the body which leads to partial or full development of white colour.

However, this lack of pigmentation is common in animals like white tigers, white pigeons and white pythons, but rat snakes rarely experience this occurrence. Even snakes born with this condition do not get to live long as they get hunted down due to the white visible colour in the wild. Whereas other rat snakes use their camouflage colour to deceive predators, and remain hidden in the forest.

The rare white snake in Udaipur was spotted by one Dharmednra Panigar who said he let the reptile run in the forest where it could hide and remain safe. A wildlife lover Anil Rojar said one can rarely spot a white snake.

Previous Rare Sightings

In November 2020, a rare krait snake, completely white in colour, was spotted by residents of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh. A snake catcher rescued the reptile from a well in Jainagar village of Surajpur district.

Kraits are highly venomous snakes, and considered as the relative of cobra, but are usually not found in Chhattisgarh. Krait snakes are known to be nocturnal meaning they sleep in the day and become active in the night.

However, they don’t show aggressive behaviour even if provoked, and known to be timid and roll their heads in their coiled bodies for protection.

In June 2020, a very rare red coral kukri was seen in Uttar Pradesh’s Dudhwa National Park.

