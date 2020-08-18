Rare Woolly Flying Squirrel, Thought to be Extinct Years Ago, Spotted in Uttarakhand

The woolly flying squirrel, extremely rare and thought to have become extinct around seventy years ago, has been spotted in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

According to a report by ANI, the Forest Research Institute said that the squirrel had been spotted in Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand.

“The Woolly flying squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in the IUCN Red List. We spotted this squirrel in 13 of the 18 forest divisions of the state during a survey,” said the institute. The experts also said that the animal uses its furry claws as a parachute to help it fly.

A photo of the squirrel has also been shared on Twitter by ANI:

Uttarakhand: A rare squirrel, who uses fur of her claw as a parachute, spotted at Gangotri National Park in Uttarkashi.State's Forest Research Center's survey has seen her in 18 of 13 forest divisions, while Wooly squirrel was considered extinct 70 years ago in IUCN Red List pic.twitter.com/QOC3oEKfXR — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

This adorable, round-cheeked squirrel is not the only rare animal to have been spotted recently. A few days ago, there were reports of a golden tiger. No, we aren't kidding!

The tiger was seen in Kaziranga and is the only golden tiger in currently known to be alive in India. Photos of the tiger were shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Parveen Kaswan.