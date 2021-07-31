Rare Yellow Turtle Caught in West Bengal’s East Midnapore

A bright yellow flapshell turtle was caught by a fisherman from a pond in Khejuri village in East Midnapore district of West Bengal. This extremely rare species was caught in the net of a fisherman Subimal Bera, a resident of the same village.

The Khejuri village falls under the Talpati Ghat Coastal Police Station area in East Midnapore. After snaring the rare yellow turtle in his net, Bera contacted the locals who informed the forest department. Soon after, forest officials arrived at the spot and collected the yellow turtle. The discovery has raised a lot of excitement among the locals of this village.

This is, however, not the first time a rare turtle of this kind was discovered. Last year in July, a similar species was found in Balasore, Odisha. The turtle was spotted by the villagers near a beach.

Another yellow turtle was discovered in Burdwan district of West Bengal in October 2020. Debashish Sharma, the forest officer who collected the turtle, had put up a picture of it on Twitter, saying that the yellow colour of the turtle was most likely owing to a ‘genetic mutation or some congenital disorder due to the absence of the tyrosine pigment’.

According to forest officials, flapshell turtles of such a bright yellow hue are extremely rare.

