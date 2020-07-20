Rare Yellow Turtle Stuns Locals in Odisha's Balasore, Handed over to Forest Officials

A rare yellow-coloured turtle was spotted by locals in Sujanpur village of Odisha, 196 kilometers away from capital Bhubaneswar. The locals then handed over the turtle to the Forest Department officials.

The forest official also said the turtle is unique and rare and wasn't seen in the area before.

"This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," B Acharya, wildlife warden was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Odisha: A yellow turtle was rescued by locals from Sujanpur village in Balasore district. It was later handed over to Forest Department officials. B Acharya, Wildlife Warden says, "This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this." (19.07.20) pic.twitter.com/MWxjLzabyc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Forest officer Susanta Nanda said the turtle was most probably an albino and a similar aberration was recorded few years ago in Sindh.

A rare yellow turtle was spotted & rescued in Balasore, Odisha yesterday.Most probably it was an albino. One such aberration was recorded by locals in Sindh few years back. pic.twitter.com/ZHAN8bVccU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 20, 2020

He shared a closeup picture of the creature and said its pink eyes could be indicative of its albinism.