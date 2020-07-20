BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rare Yellow Turtle Stuns Locals in Odisha's Balasore, Handed over to Forest Officials

Yellow turtle

Yellow turtle

The forest official also said the turtle is unique and rare and wasn't seen in the area before.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
Share this:

A rare yellow-coloured turtle was spotted by locals in Sujanpur village of Odisha, 196 kilometers away from capital Bhubaneswar. The locals then handed over the turtle to the Forest Department officials.

The forest official also said the turtle is unique and rare and wasn't seen in the area before.

"This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," B Acharya, wildlife warden was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

Forest officer Susanta Nanda said the turtle was most probably an albino and a similar aberration was recorded few years ago in Sindh.

He shared a closeup picture of the creature and said its pink eyes could be indicative of its albinism.

Next Story
Loading