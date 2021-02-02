Rash Driving on Mumbai Streets Can Now Land You in Jail for Six Months

Beware if you have been driving on the wrong side of the street. Mumbai Police has started tracking motorists who often ride rashly on the streets. The cops have been monitoring the traffic violators for racing, rash and wrong side driving. In the ongoing crackdown, police can track you down, even visit your home to book you for. They can slap you with a fine or a six months prison sentence for violations you’ve committed in the past month.The traffic cops plan to browse CCTV footage to track down the offenders who might have escaped earlier.

Action has already been taken by the Mumbai Police against 155 motorists so far, booked under Section 279 of IPC. Cops have started lodging FIRs against offenders which could invite a jail sentence as opposed to merely paying a fine.

Commenced on January 4, the new drive of the Mumbai Police has facilitated action against 121 two-wheelers, 23 four-wheelers and 11 three-wheelers thus far. Earlier, the police only used the Motor Vehicle Act which permits fining the offender only without any jail time. A team will be sending out notices to the home of the motorists in the coming weeks. The police have also been going after those who failed to pay up fines.

The police have taken action against 4,200 driving licence holders who despite repeated reminders refused to pay the pending fine amount. The police have sent the details to the Regional Transport Officers (RTO) which will issue a show-cause notice and give a hearing to motorists before taking a call on the suspension of their driving licence.

Yashasvi Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Traffic Police, said that racing and driving on the wrong side increases the chances of fatal crashes. The police want to send out a clear message to motorists that road indiscipline will not be further tolerated. The teams will make a note of automobiles and accordingly take action against the vehicle owners found racing or driving rashly. Police will especially look at those with vehicle number plates clearly visible, visit homes of the offenders with strong evidence to book them.

As per the Mumbai Police, nearly 78% of the total offenders have been found to be motorcycle riders. They will join forces with local police station teams to interrogate the booked offenders. The teams will check for stolen vehicles and look into organised group races or betting against racing participants. Cops are already using video evidence to send challans to the houses of the offenders.

Section 279 of IPC has been invoked which may invite a fine of Rs 1,000 or 6 months prison or both. They are in advanced talks to link challans to the insurance in the future. Currently, the authorities are testing a model and the new law can be expected to be implemented in the coming month.