2-MIN READ

Rashis of the Internet Have Answered the Question Nation Wants to Know: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

Screenshots from Twitter.

The unsung hero Rashi whose contribution led to the Kokilaben rap meme somehow slipped through the cracks is now getting recognised by the good folks of the Internet.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
Rasode mein kaun tha? Main thi? Tum thi? KAUN THA?

Ever since music producer, Yashraj Mukhate decided to give a new meaning to Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya's intense scene with a rather comical yet iconic rap, everybody wanted to know more about Kokilaben.

It was, however, the unsung hero Rashi whose contribution to the meme somehow slipped through the cracks but not anymore.

Also Read: Who is 'Kokilaben' and Why is Her Rap Going Viral Years After the End of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'?

If you are as confused reading this as you were when Binod took over the internet, here's a quick summary:

Mukhate converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi, he changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap. The video went viral overnight with millions of views and had social media tripping over the song they never knew they needed in their lives.

Also Read: Playing 'Kokilaben Rap' Song on Loop? Internet is Now Coming Up With Covers of Mash-Up

The song was dubbed as the "Kokilaben rap" because, after all, she was doing all the talki... rapping.

But good folks on the Internet like to dig deep and give credit where it's due. So they blessed us with the video of Rashi and her kitchen shenanigans with chane and cooker.

Her emptying the chane from the cooker led to this iconic scene on Indian television. "Itna time kyun lagg raha hai," mumbles Rashi in her head and the empty cooker does the rest.

Rashi from reel may have not confessed but Rashi(s) from real-world sure did.

Rashi's contribution which led to the iconic rap was finally recognised and we're glad.

Rasode mein kaun tha? Rashi thi. Rashi.

