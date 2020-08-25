Rashis of the Internet Have Answered the Question Nation Wants to Know: 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

Rasode mein kaun tha? Main thi? Tum thi? KAUN THA?

Ever since music producer, Yashraj Mukhate decided to give a new meaning to Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya's intense scene with a rather comical yet iconic rap, everybody wanted to know more about Kokilaben.

It was, however, the unsung hero Rashi whose contribution to the meme somehow slipped through the cracks but not anymore.

If you are as confused reading this as you were when Binod took over the internet, here's a quick summary:

Mukhate converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi, he changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap. The video went viral overnight with millions of views and had social media tripping over the song they never knew they needed in their lives.

The song was dubbed as the "Kokilaben rap" because, after all, she was doing all the talki... rapping.

But good folks on the Internet like to dig deep and give credit where it's due. So they blessed us with the video of Rashi and her kitchen shenanigans with chane and cooker.

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue the Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

Her emptying the chane from the cooker led to this iconic scene on Indian television. "Itna time kyun lagg raha hai," mumbles Rashi in her head and the empty cooker does the rest.

Those who don't know what happened to d cooker after 'rashi ne khali cooker gas mai chada diya' #rashi #rashiben pic.twitter.com/ksgGrG1DM3 — VineeP (@whooooooshh) August 23, 2020

Rashi from reel may have not confessed but Rashi(s) from real-world sure did.

The perfect Tinder bio doesn't exi- pic.twitter.com/MOno1WzRhj — Viren Noronha (@please_no_ronha) August 23, 2020

Okay I confess, Rasode me mai hi thi — Rashiiiiiiii (@fierceymess) August 23, 2020

Okay I confess RASODE mai hi thi — rashi modi (@rashistann) August 23, 2020

Rashi's contribution which led to the iconic rap was finally recognised and we're glad.

rashi : *puts a cooker on stove* channay : pic.twitter.com/6Lu8Q88ggB — shitpostking (@k3wlbwoyy) August 22, 2020

*Rashi takes out chana from cooker aur usne khali cooker gas par chadha diya* thinking: pic.twitter.com/GUkNHbYdVv — Anonymous (@okay_i_am_) August 22, 2020

Cooker me se chane nikallar khali cooker gas pr chda diya ... Meanwhile Rashi : pic.twitter.com/RufZ6wQjXO — Pankaj Vyas (@pankaj_pvt) August 22, 2020

Rashi to chana's in cooker:- pic.twitter.com/OWXhjJvsIc — H I M A N S H U (@broken_kundan_) August 24, 2020

no one literally no one khali cooker gas pr rakhne ke bas rashi ben; pic.twitter.com/fWXuKECE8T — sarcastic._chokro (@masoom_baccha13) August 23, 2020

After Rashi Ben putting empty cooker on Gas#rashi pic.twitter.com/UatpjLoe61 — CA Tarun Yaduvanshi (@itsyoursTarun) August 22, 2020

Rasode mein kaun tha? Rashi thi. Rashi.