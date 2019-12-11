Rashtrapati Bhavan Turned Orange for a Day to End Violence Against Women as Part of UN Campaign

As part of the United Nations' UNiTE to End Violence Against Women campaign, Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday was lit up in an all orange hue. The special orange lighting was to raise awareness against gender-based violence against women across the world.

The lighting was in keeping with this year's UNiTE theme which is "Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape".

An image of the Bhavan glowing orange was shared by President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter along with the caption, "Today Rashtrapati Bhavan is lit up in orange to raise awareness about violence faced by women the world over".

Since being shared, the tweet has been liked by over 5,000 Twitterati and was also shared by UN Women India's official Twitter handle. "Thank you, your Excellency @rashtrapatibhvn , for your strong support to end all forms of gender-based violence, & for your commitment to leaving no woman or girl behind!"

The UNiTE initiative was launched by then United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’ in 2008 and has since been used a multi-year effort to urge the governments of participating countries to work with civil society, women’s rights organizations, private sector, media and the youth along with entire UN ecosystem to achieve safety and end of violence against women.

India's Rashtrapati Bhavan, North & South Blocks go orange on the conclusion of #16Days of Activism, promoting #genderequality for inclusive & #SustainableDevelopment and calling out on citizens to prevent & eliminate all forms of violence against women & girls.#OrangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/aqGhkMtbum — United Nations India (@UNinIndia) December 11, 2019

The campaign comes at a time when India itself is battling the issue of heightened and brutal violence against women, especially in public spaces. On November 27, a 26-year-old veterinarian was raped and killed before her body was burnt and thrown away on a road side in Hyderabad, Telangana, causing widespread fury and outrage among Indian citizens which was only sated after the encounter of the four accused of the rape by Hyderabad police under questionable circumstances.

Yet another rape survivor in Unnao was set on fire while still being alive. The woman eventually succumbed to her injuries, adding to the already brewing outrage and concern about women's safety in India.

Several Indian politicians and ministers have raised their concerns against gender violence. In fact, just Tuesday morning itself, President Kovind addressed an event to commemorate the celebration of 'Human Rights Day' by National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) in which he asked, "We should ask ourselves if we, as a society, have lived up to...(the) vision of equal rights and equal dignity of women," he added.

Kovind also spoke about Hansa Jivraj Mehta (1897 – 1995), a renowned "equality advocate who was born in the erstwhile Baroda state and had studied up to graduation in 1918, an era when sending girls to school also was an optional and rare event".

As many as 32,559 rapes were reported in India in 2017 and the accused were known to the victims in 93.1% of the cases, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data released on Monday said.

According to the report, of the 30,299 such cases, the accused were members of the victim’s family in 3,155. As many as 16,591 rape cases were against “family friends”, employers, neighbours or other known persons. In 10,553 cases, the accused were friends, online friends, live-in partners or separated husbands of the victims.

