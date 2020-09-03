'Rasode Main Kaun Tha': Maharashtra PIB Uses Kokilaben Meme to Create Awareness on Healthy Diet

Maharashtra wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has creatively used the "Rasode main kaun tha" meme to spread awareness on importance of pulses in the daily diet.

PIB used the photo of Kokilaben from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to ask people why she got angry. It was then revealed that she lost her cool because “she couldn’t have protein-rich chana that day.”

With this meme, PIB urged people to add pulses to their daily diet and eat healthy food. The caption of the meme reads, “Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses.” It also used the hashtag #RasodeMeinKaunTha.

#RasodeMeinKaunThaWhoever it may be, ask them to add pulses#PoshanMaah pic.twitter.com/MBSePv4zcp — PIB in Maharashtra (@PIBMumbai) September 2, 2020

The post has garnered more than 850 likes. Netizens could not resist themselves from dropping laughing emojis in the comment.

Responding to the post, one user said that PIB is “rocking just like @MumbaiPolice.”

Ohh! Brilliant. You guys are rocking just like @MumbaiPolice . Keep it up. — Khursid Alam (@cskhursid) September 2, 2020

Another person tagged Yashraj Mukhate, who created a rap version of “Rasode mein kaun tha” dialogue, saying, “even the government now.”

@YBMukhate even the government now.. — Shoaib Khan (@shoaib0_okhan) September 2, 2020

Here are some more reactions:

Mukhate few days ago morphed a small sequence from the serial, converting it into the rap version. In the scene, which he used from the serial, Kokilaben tries to find out who emptied a cooker containing chana and put it on the burner. She, in an angry mood, asks her two daughters-in-law, Rashi and Gopi about the culprit behind the act.

The rap song has gone viral on social media with the video of the track receiving more than 95 lakh views.

Following this, many song versions of the dialogue have surfaced on social media.

Even actress Disha Patani lip synced the dialogue with her pets. Sharing the clip, she just wrote #rasodemainkauntha. Her post has garnered more than 47 lakh views.

Actor Kartik Aaryan also requested people to tell him “Rasode mein kaun tha” on Instagram.

He made this request, sharing his photo in which he can be seen sitting with folded hands.