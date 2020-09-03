BUZZ

2-MIN READ

'Rasode Main Kaun Tha': Maharashtra PIB Uses Kokilaben Meme to Create Awareness on Healthy Diet

Picture shared by PIB in Maharashtra on Twitter

Picture shared by PIB in Maharashtra on Twitter

The Maharashtra wing of the Press Information Bureau took to Twitter to share a meme inspired by the Kokilaben rap to promote nutritious eating.

Maharashtra wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has creatively used the "Rasode main kaun tha" meme to spread awareness on importance of pulses in the daily diet.

PIB used the photo of Kokilaben from the Hindi TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya to ask people why she got angry. It was then revealed that she lost her cool because “she couldn’t have protein-rich chana that day.”

With this meme, PIB urged people to add pulses to their daily diet and eat healthy food. The caption of the meme reads, “Whoever it may be, ask them to add pulses.” It also used the hashtag #RasodeMeinKaunTha.

The post has garnered more than 850 likes. Netizens could not resist themselves from dropping laughing emojis in the comment.

Responding to the post, one user said that PIB is “rocking just like @MumbaiPolice.”

Another person tagged Yashraj Mukhate, who created a rap version of “Rasode mein kaun tha” dialogue, saying, “even the government now.”

Also Read: Who is 'Kokilaben' and Why is Her Rap Going Viral Years After the End of 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'?

Here are some more reactions:

Also Read: Playing 'Kokilaben Rap' Song on Loop? Internet is Now Coming Up With Covers of Mash-Up

Mukhate few days ago morphed a small sequence from the serial, converting it into the rap version. In the scene, which he used from the serial, Kokilaben tries to find out who emptied a cooker containing chana and put it on the burner. She, in an angry mood, asks her two daughters-in-law, Rashi and Gopi about the culprit behind the act.

The rap song has gone viral on social media with the video of the track receiving more than 95 lakh views.

Following this, many song versions of the dialogue have surfaced on social media.

Even actress Disha Patani lip synced the dialogue with her pets. Sharing the clip, she just wrote #rasodemainkauntha. Her post has garnered more than 47 lakh views.

#rasodemaikauntha

#rasodemaikauntha

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Actor Kartik Aaryan also requested people to tell him “Rasode mein kaun tha” on Instagram.

Please bata do Rasode mein kaun tha

Please bata do Rasode mein kaun tha

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

He made this request, sharing his photo in which he can be seen sitting with folded hands.

