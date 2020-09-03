Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? Drug Peddlers, Says Assam Police as it Announces Latest Bust on Twitter

nAnyone not living under a rock by now knows the answer to the question "Rasode mein kaun tha?". Assam Police, however, seems to have a better response to the question than Gopi bahu.

Assam's Nagaon Police recently busted two drug peddlers with a stash of prescription drugs including bottles of CODEX, vitamins and Livsaf. While the bust was impressive, Nagaon Police stole the show on Twitter after it used the now-cult famous dialogue from the Hindi serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to inform the world of the bust.

"Rasode mein kaun tha?", (Who was in the kitchen) Nagaon Police asked on Twitter, and then wrote, "Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya." (Two drug peddlers with cartons full of Lisvaf, vitamins and CODEX hidden in them. Nagaon Police team reached the spot and arrested them both).

According to Assam's Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the recovery of psychotropic tablets in Assam has gone up by 274 percent in the past two months due to sustained drive against drug trafficking.

The number of drug-related cases reported with the police this year is 601 with 200 of them being reported from June 26 to August 30, the DGP said at a press conference here.

Altogether 1,032 people were arrested in such cases this year and 338 of them were nabbed since June 26, he said.

The seizure of heroin and ganja has also increased by 53.6 and 60.04 percent respectively since June 26, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Mahanta said.

