'Rasode Mein Rahul Tha': Sambit Patra Mumbles 'Kokilaben Rap' on TV Debate to Troll Congress

It's not every day that a popular meme takes over TV debate in India, so when "Kokilaben rap" was mumbled by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra recently, Internet took a pause and listened in amusement.

Over the weekend, Kokilaben went viral on social media recently, nearly three years after the end of popular Hindi serial 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' on Star Plus.

Last week, a music producer called Yashraj Mukhate, a singer-producer from Aurangabad recently converted a small scene from the show featuring Kokilaben and converted it into a hilarious music video. In an interesting twist to a conversation between Kokilaben Modi, her daughter-in-law Gopi Bahu and her sister-in-law Rashi.

He changed the intense conversation, where Kokilaben alleges Rashi of a conspiracy and scolds Gopi Bahu, into a rap. He auto-tuned the dialogues of the scene, in which Kokila is inquiring who ate the food from the kitchen. The hilariously edited video cuts from Kokilaben's face as she asks, "Rasode mein kaun tha? (Who was in the kitchen?)"

While the Internet *knows* the culprit was indeed Rashi, BJP's Patra, appearing on a debate on news channel Aaj Tak, likened the fictional character and her "act" to Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

The debate which also saw Patra's nemesis Pawan Khera on the panel, was centred around Congress and Gandhi family's "hold" over the party as the BJP spokesperson read out the viral rap verbatim.

Watching the viral meme become a part of the news channel debate was something beyond the comprehension of netizens.

So, then, Rasode mein kaun tha? Rashi thi? or Rahul?