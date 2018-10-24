Rat Fried Rice: Man Finds 'Mouse' In Rice, Twitter Mourns the Death of Stuart Little



Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice? Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting. pic.twitter.com/swV4ymVWJK

— Richard Leech (@richardleech90) October 22, 2018

Totally understand that it's not what you want to find in your groceries, but cooking the poor thing is bang out of order. Take your anger out on LIDL, not the poor mouse. Will take him weeks to recover from that. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) October 22, 2018

Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart. — Stephen Davis (@SteveyD) October 22, 2018

You mean Stuart Lidl surely.... 😂 😂 — Andrew Fox (@foxman1204) October 22, 2018

Is the mouse ok? — Andy (@Andrewwhiteford) October 22, 2018

They spelt pilau mice wrong — Nathan simpkins (@nathan_simpkins) October 22, 2018

needs a bit of salad on the side — Robert West (@rapwest) October 22, 2018

Is that not Ratatouille?? — Andrew Fox (@foxman1204) October 22, 2018

At least it was only a Lidl mouse it could’ve been a big mouse 🐭 — SJP (@WBAParksie7374) October 22, 2018

Is it dead now? Or just in a korma? — David Drakeford (@stonesappear) October 23, 2018

Your lucky you didn’t get the basrati rice — Dean Richardson (@DeanRich4) October 23, 2018

ooh a mouse bag. they are chock full of.... mousy goodness — JBO (@JBOwl2) October 22, 2018

Doesn’t look like Pilau to me, looks more like egg fried mice. — Dan Bardell (@danbardell) October 22, 2018