Rat Fried Rice: Man Finds 'Mouse' In Rice, Twitter Mourns the Death of Stuart Little
At-least it wasn't Bas-rat-i rice.
At-least it wasn't Bas-rat-i rice.
A man in Germany, similarly, has found a mouse in his house, er, rice. Richard Leech took to Twitter to share that he had bought a packet of rice from a leading supermarket chain in Germany and cooked it, only to find a dead mouse as an unwanted 'free prize inside'.
He added how now his house "stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting". (sic)
Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice? Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting. pic.twitter.com/swV4ymVWJK
— Richard Leech (@richardleech90) October 22, 2018
However, the company, Lidl responded to it after an investigation sharing how it wasn't a mouse, but a mouse-shaped mould.
While the investigation has commenced, the tweet had already gone viral. Twitter was more concerned that the mouse met such an unfortunate death, than they were about the man finding something strange in his food. They mourned the death of the 'mouse' and wondered if it was Remy from Ratatouille or Stuart Little from the multimedia by the same name.
Totally understand that it's not what you want to find in your groceries, but cooking the poor thing is bang out of order. Take your anger out on LIDL, not the poor mouse. Will take him weeks to recover from that.— GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) October 22, 2018
Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart.— Stephen Davis (@SteveyD) October 22, 2018
You mean Stuart Lidl surely.... 😂 😂— Andrew Fox (@foxman1204) October 22, 2018
#StuartLidl pic.twitter.com/dFQfyiU2G7— Gary Polmeer (@GaryPolmeer) October 22, 2018
Is the mouse ok?— Andy (@Andrewwhiteford) October 22, 2018
They spelt pilau mice wrong— Nathan simpkins (@nathan_simpkins) October 22, 2018
needs a bit of salad on the side— Robert West (@rapwest) October 22, 2018
Is that not Ratatouille??— Andrew Fox (@foxman1204) October 22, 2018
At least it was only a Lidl mouse it could’ve been a big mouse 🐭— SJP (@WBAParksie7374) October 22, 2018
Is it dead now? Or just in a korma?— David Drakeford (@stonesappear) October 23, 2018
Your lucky you didn’t get the basrati rice— Dean Richardson (@DeanRich4) October 23, 2018
October 22, 2018
ooh a mouse bag. they are chock full of.... mousy goodness— JBO (@JBOwl2) October 22, 2018
Doesn’t look like Pilau to me, looks more like egg fried mice.— Dan Bardell (@danbardell) October 22, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join Neetu and Rishi Kapoor for a Family Dinner in New York, See Pics
- Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif are trying to Con Everyone in Thugs of Hindostan Song Suraiyya
- Peace Out, Seoul: South Korea says It will Arrest Citizens who Smoke Pot in Canada
- Is This Perfect Square Iceberg an Alien Apartment Complex or the World's Largest Ice Cube?
- No Bharat Stage IV Vehicle Shall be Sold Across India from April 1, 2020: Supreme Court