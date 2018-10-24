GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Rat Fried Rice: Man Finds 'Mouse' In Rice, Twitter Mourns the Death of Stuart Little

At-least it wasn't Bas-rat-i rice.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 24, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rat Fried Rice: Man Finds 'Mouse' In Rice, Twitter Mourns the Death of Stuart Little
At-least it wasn't Bas-rat-i rice.
Loading...
Finding strange things in your food is becoming more common than you'd want it to be. A Delhi resident recently found a roasted fly in her Biryani and, upon sharing the information, was asked if she would like to add another one.

A man in Germany, similarly, has found a mouse in his house, er, rice. Richard Leech took to Twitter to share that he had bought a packet of rice from a leading supermarket chain in Germany and cooked it, only to find a dead mouse as an unwanted 'free prize inside'.

He added how now his house "stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting". (sic)




However, the company, Lidl responded to it after an investigation sharing how it wasn't a mouse, but a mouse-shaped mould.

While the investigation has commenced, the tweet had already gone viral. Twitter was more concerned that the mouse met such an unfortunate death, than they were about the man finding something strange in his food. They mourned the death of the 'mouse' and wondered if it was Remy from Ratatouille or Stuart Little from the multimedia by the same name.


















































Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...