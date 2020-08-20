'Rat-Licker': The New Term For Covidiots Has a Reference to the Bubonic Plague

Eight months into a global pandemic, and yet often times when you step outside, you're confronted by a sight that doesn't fit in with the new normal: someone is not wearing a mask.

Masks, sanitizer, social distancing, six feet apart, washing your hands for 20 seconds have become the new normal - but there are some who still believe they're invincible and don't need to take precautions.

These are the people who stand uncomfortably close behind you at the grocery line, the ones who don't wear a mask because "I can't breathe properly" and those who want to maintain contact and hold hands.

While you've gotten used to calling them out, the vocabulary is limited.

And if you think just calling someone a 'Covidiot' or 'Maskhole' isn't enough? There's a new word to add to your vocabulary.

Meet Urban Dictionary's newest addition, 'Rat-licker.'

'Rat-licker' is slang for someone who carelessly spreads diseases.

It’s a reference to the association between rats and another major pandemic, the Bubonic Plague or Black Plague, though evidence now indicates that it spread from fleas (which may have been on rodents) rather from bacteria on the rats themselves.

'Rat-licker' gained popularity in August 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic as a reference to people who refuse to wear masks.

Urban Dictionary defines it as, a person who refuses to wear a mask, or take any of the basic precautions to help society prevent an air born illness during an epidemic.

I would like to promote the use of the term "rat licker" to describe the idiots who won't wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/1LNuk8diFQ — Kevin Ferguson (@kjfergu) August 12, 2020

You're a rat licker, that's what you are. pic.twitter.com/qoWYMmI1jg — Antonia Lee Donnelly (@DonnellyAntonia) August 19, 2020

In case you think masks weren't around back when the bubonic plague existed, they did. They just looked different.

The Bubonic plague which started in October of 1347, is so far the most fatal pandemic recorded in human history. Also called 'Black Death' and 'Pestilence' and 'Great Mortality', it resulted in the deaths of up to 75–200 million people in Eurasia and North Africa.

Today, we have N95 masks, but back then, the beaked mask was as close as a physician could get to 'warding off the disease,' as it relied on the misconception that the bubonic plague spreads through air.

While they were eventually debunked to be spreading from fleas on rats, back then, 'covidiots' would definitely have been called 'rat-lickers' if the correct source of the disease was identified.