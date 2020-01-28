Take the pledge to vote

Rat Stalled Air India Flight in Varanasi, Generates Panic by Vanishing

The rat, alive or dead, has still not been found.

IANS

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Rat Stalled Air India Flight in Varanasi, Generates Panic by Vanishing
The rat, alive or dead, has still not been found.

A rat caused considerable commotion in an Air India flight at the Lal Bahadur Shastri airport in Varanasi.

The aircraft that was taxing on the runway on Sunday, was brought back after some passengers saw a rat on board.

All passengers were deboarded and a search for the rat began. The rodent remained elusive and the flight was cancelled after which the passengers created ruckus.

The flight AI 691 from Varanasi to Dehradun was again searched but the rat was no where to be found.

The passengers were taken to a hotel and were later adjusted in other flights to their destination.

A senior AI official said in Lucknow that the flight could not take off with the rat since it could have nibbled away at some wire, causing technical snag during the flight.

Engineers were later called in from Delhi and renewed efforts were made to find the rat.

When the rat remained untraceable, pesticide was sprayed inside the aircraft to ensure that the missing rat did not survive. The aircraft remained shut for almost 12 hours.

The rat, alive or dead, has still not been found. The aircraft has resumed operation and has flown to Dehradun.

 

