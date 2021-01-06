'What Legends Are Made Of': Ratan Tata Personally Visits Ex-Employee in Pune, Inquires About Health

Businessman Ratan Tata has won the hearts of netizens after he was spotted visiting a former employee in Pune. The heart-warming gesture shown by the 83-year-old Tata scion came to light after Yogesh Desai, CEO at Primaverse, shared a post on LinkedIn earlier this week.

Tata was photographed by Desai at Pune’s Friends Society where he is seen with the family of one of the former employees at Tata. In his LinkedIn Post, Desai said that the entrepreneur had travelled from Mumbai to Pune to visit a former employee who has been keeping unwell for two years. Desai praised the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and called him a “living legend”, and “the greatest businessman alive in India'' for visiting his former employee all the way from Mumbai.

Desai further said that this is how legends are made, with no media, no bouncers but only commitment towards loyal employees. He also said that this gesture of Tata should come as a lesson for all entrepreneurs and businessmen that money is not everything and all that matters is being a great human being.

The post has garnered 1,70,752 reactions since it was shared two days ago. Netizens are showering their words of praise and love for the businessman on Desai’s post. One user commented that his empathy and compassion for his employees is truly an inspiration for everyone and those who have worked or are working with him, while another user commented, “We Indians love him and are proud of him. He is our hero!!!”

Another fan of Tata said, “Hi this is called personality which never dies, and Ratan Tataji will be always alive by his personality. Let Great Got bless him all the way.(sic)” Those who have met him quite a few times shared their experience as well, “He is a legend, met him several times and you will never meet a more genuine, grounded individual.”

Last year, Tata shared a personal story for a post for Humans of Bombay. The post went viral for showing a never-before-seen side of an otherwise public figure. Ratan opened up about his parents’ divorce which affected him and his elder brother’s childhood. He also shared how his grandmother was a guiding light in his life who taught him the importance of maintaining dignity especially when the times were hard. He also opened up about the time when he was almost going to get married but could not.