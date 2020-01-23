Ratan Tata Finds What 'Throwback Thursday' is, Now We Know What He Looked at 25

Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been quick enough to pick up the trends of social media, with his latest post being a 'Throwback Thursday' post.

Today morning, Mr Tata took to Instagram to share one of his olden-day pictures from Los Angeles.

In the picture he said, "I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about 'throwbacks' and how they occur on Thursdays."

Throwback Thursday is a popular social media trend where people generally put out their old pictures followed by #ThrowbackThursday or #TBT.

He further added, "So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India."

The #TBT image of young Ratan Tata was quick enough to rob many hearts, as netizens thronged the comment section to flood the 'old,young and handsome' man with compliments.

According to CNBC, Mr. Tata, had received a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cornell in 1962 and after his brief work with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles at 25 years, he returned to India in the late 1962.

Mr. Tata made his debut on Instagram on October 30, after taking "a long absence from public life."

Since then he has been definitely "exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!"

