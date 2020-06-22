Ratan Tata Gets Praised for His 'Wisdom' After Penning Heartfelt Message to End Online Bullying

Even as celebrities get slammed for their take on nepotism and mental health in the wake of an actor's death, Ratan Tata is being appreciated online for his 'wisdom'.

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Sunday called for stopping online hatred and bullying and instead supporting each other in what has been a “year full of challenges” for everyone.

In a post on social media platform Instagram, Tata said the online community is being hurtful to each other and bringing each other down.

“This year has been full of challenges for everyone, on some level or the other. I see online community being hurtful to each other, bringing each other down, harshly and with quick judgements,” the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata group said.

“I believe this year especially calls for all of us to be unified and helpful and is not the time to pull each other down,” he added.

Urging for more sensitivity towards each other, he reiterated the need for “more of kindness and more of understanding and patience than what one sees today.”

Tata said while his “presence online is limited, but I truly hope it will evolve into a place of empathy and support for everyone, no matter what your cause, rather than hate and bullying.”

The post has been winning hearts across social media platforms with many appreciating and complementing the industrialist for his empathy and kindness.

Many took to platforms such as Twitter to praise and thank Tata for raising such an important issue.

The post followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra apartment in Mumbai earlier in the month. The incident was followed by a string of allegations against several film industry veterans such as filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Salman Khan as well as Alia Bhat who were accused of nepotism in Bollywood.

