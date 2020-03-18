Ratan Tata is Looking for a Family for His Paw Friend. Can You Help?

Industrialist Ratan Tata has been a delight on social media. The Chairman of Tata Trusts fills his Instagram following with love and compassion. In his latest post, Ratan Tata has turned to his followers for a helping hand.

Not for him though, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons has appealed to his Instagram family to help find a home for Sur, the dog.

Posting a picture of the 10-month-old female puppy, Ratan Tata said that after having “changed families multiple times”, Sur no longer has a family to look after her.

Adding that it was “heartbreaking” to get attached to someone only to never see them again, he said Sur still carries the hope that she will “belong somewhere”.

Then he alluded to a similar post he made for another dog, Myra, last year, who was adopted by “a loving family” and hoped the same could be done for Sur.

The post mentions that the adoption is only for people living in Pune and the link of application form for adopting Sur has been attached to his bio.

Ratan Tata concluded his note by saying, “I truly wait for the day when we no longer have to do this again”.

After being shared, the post has garnered nearly three lakh likes with people commenting on the good deed that the industrialist was doing.