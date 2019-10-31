Ratan Tata Makes His Debut on Instagram After a 'Long Absence from Public Life'

On Wednesday, industrialist Ratan Tata joined Instagram, and made his debut with a witty post and caption that might even put millennials to shame. Tata, who is one of the most influential businessmen in the world, is not too big on social media. However, he seems to have taken a liking to the "Gram", as he calls it!

The 81 year old has only one post on Instagram so far; it features him sitting in what appears to be a boardroom, in a suave black suit and smiling candidly. As of now, his photo has roughly 177k likes and a million comments from his fans and followers, all welcoming him to the social media platform.

In the caption, Tata wrote, ""I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!"

After receiving an overwhelming response on Instagram, Tata also shared a few Instagram stories thanking his fans. He also says that he will be looking forward to interacting with his fans through the platform from now on.

