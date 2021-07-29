Ratan Tata Remembers JRD Tata on His 117th Birth Anniversary with Nostalgic Photo

The Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a nostalgic post to remember his mentor Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, popularly known as JRD Tata on his 117th birth anniversary. The much-revered philanthropist shared a nearly three-decade-old photo that was taken at the launch celebration of the Tata Estate station wagon car way back in 1992. The vehicle was the homegrown automaker’s first foray into the passenger car segment and back then Tata Motors was known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

In a lengthy and nostalgia ridden caption, “Another reminiscent picture, another memory, on JRD’s 117th birth anniversary,” the 83-year-old industrialist wrote while sharing the throwback post on the photo-video sharing platform.

“Mr. JRD Tata dreamt of the Tatas producing a “Tata” car. Mr. Sumant Moolgaokar shared in this dream. Tata added. “This picture was taken at the launch celebration of the TATA ESTATE at the Pune plant. One of Jeh’s many dreams became a reality. On that day, TELCO too achieved another dream for India,” he further mentioned.

Since being shared a couple of hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 6.5 lakh likes and the numbers increasing by the clock. Netizens swamped the comments section by remembering the legendary tycoon on his birth anniversary. While others showered love and praise on both the business leaders of India.

Many users termed the Tata scions as “Legends”, others used synonyms of “Amazing” to appreciate the post. Few others commented about the car and called it “iconic.”

JRD Tata or simply JRD as he was known, was born on July 29, 1904. Ratan Tata regularly talks and shares anecdotes on social media platforms to show the respect he has for his mentor. JRD led the Tata conglomerate for over half a century, before appointing Ratan Tata as his successor.

JRD Tata, who is considered the father of Indian aviation, was honoured with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. He died on November 29, 1993, at the age of 89, in Geneva.

