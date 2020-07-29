Ratan Tata Remembers 'Mentor' JRD Tata on His 116th Birth Anniversary with Throwback Photos

Industrialist Ratan Tata remembered his mentor JRD Tata on his 116th birth anniversary and shared two photographs with him on Wednesday. Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata was born on July 29, 1904 and is a recipient of India's two highest civilian awards, Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna.

JRD Tata was an industrialist and led the Tata Group for years. Ratan Tata shared a 'nostalgic' post on his birth anniversary and remembered his passion for aviation.

"These photos bring back pleasant memories of visits that I arranged for Jeh to visit manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle. We were privileged to be invited to tour the manufacturing facilities, an opportunity not many have. It was worth it to see the spark in his eyes," Ratan Tata wrote.

In the pictures, a young Ratan Tata can be seen standing smiling behind JRD Tata on their visit to manufacturing facilities for the B1B bomber and the space shuttle.The two men have been known for their love for aviation.

Interestingly, JRD Tata was only 15 when he aspired to become a pilot and was the first Indian to pass out with 'No. 1' on his flying licence. He flew the first commercial flight in the history of Indian aviation in 1932.

A similar passion is shared by Ratan Tata who is a trained pilot and holds a licence. In fact, he was the first civilian to fly US multi-role combat aircraft F-16 in 2007 during the Aero India Show in Bangalore.