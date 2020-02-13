Ratan Tata Reveals Impact of Parents' Divorce and How Indo-China War Caused His Break Up

Ratan Tata is one of the most widely loved business figures in India. The chairman emeritus of Tata group makes headlines often for his humility and philanthropic activities.

Recently, he spoke heart to heart to an online portal in a three-part series. ‘Humans of Bombay’ shared the first part of the series, where the industrialist talks of his childhood, his equation with his grandmother and parents’ divorce.

The 82-year-old business tycoon also recalled his time in Los Angeles, when he almost got married. The post also featured some of his never-seen before photos from the past.

Shared on the portal’s Facebook and Instagram pages, the post has gone viral with multiple people commenting how incredible it was for the global icon to share his life story online.

Ratan Tata revealed that he had a happy childhood overall, but suffered from “ragging” and “personal discomfort” following his parent’s divorce. He recalled that his grandmother brought him and his brother up and instilled manners in them.

Even after being bullied in school as their mother remarried, grandmother’s lesson of retaining “dignity at all costs” stayed with him, Ratan Tata said.

He fondly then remembered how his grandma stood by his choices and decisions in life, when his father often thought otherwise.

Having the courage to speak up “despite being soft and dignified” was also something Ratan Tata learnt from his grandmother

After college when he started working at an architecture firm in LA, he “fell in love and almost got married”. However, the relation did not last after he came back to India because of the 1962 Indo-China war. "I came back to visit her & thought that the person I wanted to marry would come to India with me, but because of the 1962 Indo-China war her parent’s weren’t okay with her making the move anymore & the relationship fell apart," he wrote.

People across social media platforms could not wait for the following parts to be published.

