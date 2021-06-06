Ratan Tata Says 'Fresh Air to Breathe' Should be Priority in Viral Environment Day Tweet

As the world observed environment day, Tata Group’s Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata on Saturday took to social media and said that all of us should pledge to build a better environment for India in order to ensure that there is “fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink and no one is left hungry."

In his viral tweet, the 88-year-old philanthropist said, “To create an Indian environment with fresh air to breathe, clean water to drink, nutritious food with no one left hungry, and a way to care for everyone’s health, should be the priority for you and me on this environment day."

The tweet has since then been liked over 150,000 times and retweeted over 20,000 times. This is, however, not the first time that the businessman has shared his views and concern regarding the environment on his social media handle.

Earlier this year, on Earth Day, Tata took to his Instagram to appreciate the efforts of volunteers, innovators and organisations working for the environment. In his post, he said, “On this year’s Earth Day, I would like to take the time to share the hard work of young volunteers and innovators who have undertaken to protect, conserve and fight for our planet with conviction."

World Environment Day was first observed in 1974 by the United Nations in order to raise awareness to protect our surroundings. Also known as Eco Day or Environment Day, the day is observed every year with a specific theme, and this year, the theme was Ecosystem Restoration.

