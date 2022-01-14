Ratan Tata Casually Hanging Out With Slash is the Coolest Thing You'll See Today

A rather unexpected yet extraordinary gem made its way online in the form of a throwback. Thanks to industrialist Ratan Tata who reminisced about the moment he met with the guitarist of iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses, Saul Hudson, better known as Slash. Spotting a golden moment on Tata’s social media feed does not come as a surprise given his reputation of sharing thought-provoking nuggets. Always inspiring, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons often leaves his online family engaged and invigorated. It was when Ratan Tata dropped by at a Jaguar outlet in California during his retail outlet visits, he happened to meet Slash. The musician was at the Galpin Jaguar store to collect his brand new luxury wheel. Tata, while recalling the meeting, expressed sheer awe for the “gentleman and very polite rockstar.”

“The Day I visited Galpin Jaguar on one of my retail outlet visits, I was excited to meet this gentleman from Guns N’ Roses who was taking delivery of his new Jaguar XKR. A very polite rockstar, Slash,” wrote Ratan Tata on Instagram.

Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover from Ford Motor Company in the year 2008.

The 56-year-old British-American music artist is known for leading one of the best-known rock bands. Slash attained worldwide success in the late 80s and rejoined Guns N’ Roses in 2016, nearly a decade after leaving the band.

Ratan Tata celebrated his 84th birthday on December 28 and his humble celebrations won hearts the world over. A dog lover, a philanthropist, and a trained pilot, Tata was seen blowing out candles on a cupcake.

In a video widely shared online, Shantanu Naidu, deputy general manager in Tata’s office, was seen accompanying him in the simple celebration. Chairman of RPG Group, Harsh Goenka shared the clip with a caption, “A charming scene with the unassuming RatanTata on his 84th birthday.”

A charming scene with the unassuming #RatanTata on his 84th birthday pic.twitter.com/wkmm7jhCyZ— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2021

Ratan Tata garnered immense adoration for ditching a lavish or fancy decoration for his birthday.

Meanwhile, a biography of Ratan Tata, titled “Ratan N. Tata: The Authorized Biography" is in the making. On Friday, HarperCollins announced that it has acquired the rights to publish the book written by Dr Thomas Mathew. In November 2022, the biography will be published globally in all formats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.