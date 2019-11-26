Ratan Tata Wins Hearts With His Appeal For Adoption Of 9-Month-Old Abandoned Dog

Industrialist Ratan Tata’s love for dogs once again came to fore after he took to Instagram to request people find a family for a 9-month old abandoned Labrador. The industrialist, who is owner of two dogs, posted a couple of pictures of Myra and appealed for an adoption of the canine.

Tata shared the pictures of Myra and wrote a heartfelt note that reads, "Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families." He further said, "I cannot imagine what must go through their minds when one day they have a home, and the next they don’t."

He said, "The kindness in 9 month old Myra’s eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family."

Sharing a link to a form that people willing to adopt Myra can fill, Tata said, "Please don’t be hasty in making this decision, but if you know someone or if you are that someone willing to make her believe in us again, please fill the link in my bio #onehomeatatime."

The pictures of Myra soon went viral, since being shared by Tata, the post has received over 2 lakh 15 thousand likes. It has also been flooded with a number of comments with many calling it a "lovely initiative."

A user commented, "Sir, if each one starts thinking like you there will not abandon cases and all the stray dogs will have Home."

"You are such an inspiration may you continue to touch the lives around you.. Best wishes," wrote another user.

"Despite Being An Industrialist you are also a Warm Hearted person And An Inspiration to Youth ...by all these Posts you are also Creating Compassion of ppl towards Voiceless ...Keep it up sir," one of the users commented.

A user even called Tata “Man with a Golden Heart!!”

Some even hoped that Myra gets a good family soon. "She's so cute and adorable. May she find a good fam," wrote a user.

In the beginning of November this year, Tata, who has recently joined Instagram, shared a heart touching note on the birth anniversary of his dog, Tito. He wrote, "I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office." He shared a picture of Tito and two of his other dogs that wait for him to return from work.

Last year, Tata touched the hearts of people when he allotted part Bombay House, the restored Tata Group Headquarters, for stray dogs.

