Ratan Tata’s Viral Snap of Diwali Celebration with Adopted Dogs in Bombay House is Winning Hearts

Industrialist Ratan Tata is not only renowned for his entrepreneurial skills but also for his philanthropic efforts. Tata’s latest post on the photo-video sharing social platform aptly captures his generous aspect.

The former chairman of the Tata Group posted a photo on his official Instagram account marking Diwali celebrations at the Bombay House – the group’s global headquarters in Mumbai. The photograph shows the 82-year-old wearing a mask and sitting on a staircase, with the legendary four-legged visitors of Bombay House surrounding the industrialist.

The photo captioned, "A few heart-warming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion", has raked in close to a million likes on Instagram and many appreciative comments.

One user praised Tata as 'Living legend', while another wrote mentioned him as a 'Pure Soul'. Touching upon his generosity and love for the furry animals, a user called him the 'Man With Golden Heart'.

The post even garnered a user’s comment referencing a dialogue from the web series Paatal Lok which says, "If a man loves dogs, he is a good man, and if a dog loves that man, he is a good man."

The iconic Bombay House building for years has been a haven for strays who would often walk into the building for food and shelter. They could be seen sleeping in the corridors and silently lazing in the reception area.

However, in 2018, as the building underwent renovations and re-opened in August, the dogs got a new room of their own. With a dedicated space in the landmark building, the furry four-legged creatures can come and go at will. The room, which is well stocked with toys and painted in bright yellow hues, has a flap door at the base of the main door for the dogs to move in and out.