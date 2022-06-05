Rats Being Trained to Rescue Earthquake Survivors Wear Tiny Backpacks, Save Lives

In a strange development, there have been reports of rats being trained to save people trapped during earthquakes. This comes as part of a unique scientific project. These rats will be wearing tiny backpacks, containing microphones and location trackers so that rescuers can trace their location and also speak to them. The rodents have been trained to respond to beeping sounds. Dubbed as ‘Hero Rats,’ Glasgow-based Dr Donna Kean has been working on this unique project with non-profit organisation APOPO. In order to use them in fields, the rodents will be sent to Turkey.

In a report by Indy100, Kean said, “Rats would be able to get into small spaces to get to victims buried in rubble. We have not been in a real situation yet, we have got a mock debris site. When we get the new backpacks we will be able to hear from where we are based and where the rat is, inside the debris. We have the potential to speak to victims through the rat.”

While speaking about the animals, she said that they can live off anything and are very good at surviving in

different environments. This shows how suitable they are for search and rescue work. “They are very trainable, the first stage is to train them to come back to base point – they respond to a beep. There is a misconception they are dirty and unhygienic. They are well looked after with us, they are sociable animals,” she added.

She further said that their team has partnered with a search and rescue team in Turkey. “We are the only organisation working with this species, there are other organisations training dogs. We hope it will save lives, the results are really promising,” she said.

As of now, seven rodents have been trained. It takes a period of two weeks to make them fully trained.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.