Rats Can Bop Their Heads to Music in Rhythm Just Like Humans, Finds Study

In a new discovery, scientists have found that rats bop their heads after perceiving a beat of music just like humans. Not only can they bop their heads but they can do it in rhythm. The research was published on Friday, November 11 in the Science Advances journal. The experiment that was conducted by researchers at the University of Tokyo included playing music for a group of 10 rats, who had wireless accelerometers placed on their heads to monitor their movements. According to a report by New York Post, the music played for the little animals belonged to prominent musicians including Queen’s Another One Bites The Bust, Maroon 5’s Sugar, Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and more.

The experiment included 20 human participants as well to compare their reactions with rats. Seemingly, the songs were played at four different speeds and the result was that both humans and rats had the best synchronization which as per statistics was in the range of 120 to 140 beats per minute. The experiment was conducted to discover if small animals like rats would prefer faster beats to humans, and the study confirmed that they do prefer beats close to 120 per minute, a ratio that is similar for humans.

According to the portal, Associate Professor Hirokazu Takahashi of the University of Tokyo, stated in a press release, “Rats displayed innate, that is, without any training or prior exposure to music, beat synchronization most distinctly within 120-140 bpm (beats per minute), to which humans also exhibit the clearest beat synchronization.” It wasn’t only the synchronization, but it was also found that both the species have a similar rhythm while bopping their heads, which decreased as the music sped up. The professor highlighted that this experiment was conducted without any training or giving any music exposure to rats.

After looking at the result, the professor wants to research further to study rats’ reactions to other musical properties including harmony, and melody, and the effects that it has on their brains.

