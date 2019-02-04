LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Raul Gandhi Tweets Support for Mamata Banerjee, BJP Schools Him With Congress's Old Posts

With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections looming large, the developments in Bengal have got all political parties talking, especially the Congress.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
High drama ensued on Sunday night and all through Monday after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee thwarted the Central Bureau of Investigation's attempts to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Sharada chit-fund scam. State police detained a 40-member team of the CBI that had landed in Kolkata to make the arrest and Banerjee instantly declared a 'dharna' to save the Constitution.

With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the developments in Bengal have got all political parties talking, especially the Congress which is set to throw the main Opposition challenge to the ruling BJP.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was quick to show solidarity toward Banerjee after last night's incidents. "I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her," Gandhi wrote in a Tweet. "The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP. The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces."

However, not one to take tings lying down, the BJP's official Twitter handle responded by putting together a number of Tweets by the Congress's Twitter handle in which it was criticising Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress for their lack of action the the chit fund scam.





Preeti Gandhi, BJP's social media spokesperson, also posted the tweet on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter thread in support of Didi asking what these previous tweets meant if he was supporting the Bengal CM now.

Meanwhile, Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has sent a confidential report on Sunday’s showdown between policemen and CBI officers, who had come to question Rajeev Kumar. Banerjee has said that she will call off her Dharna on the Jan 8 in time for the state board examinations.

Also Watch

