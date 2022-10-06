Ravan’s Effigy Fires Back at UP Crowd During Dussehra Celebrations, Video Goes Viral

Dussehra, a grand celebration after Navratri, denotes the day when Lord Ram defeated his nemesis Ravan, the demong king of Lanka. To mark the victory of good over evil, effigies of Ravan, his younger brother Kumbhakarna- infamous for his great appetite and slumbering, and son Meghanada, are put on fire across several states in India. The effigies are often burned by shooting off a fiery arrow toward the heart of the demonic figures. However, this time around, the 10-headed Ravan seems to have fought back in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

A video, which has now gone viral, shows a burning effigy of Ravan shooting small fire fizzles directly at the crowd standing considerably far away. Firecrackers from the effigy sped towards the crowd, sending them running helter-skelter in search of cover. Although caught by surprise, the crowd appeared visibly amused by the incident. Luckily, no one was reported to have suffered injuries due to the incident.

Twitter users have been active, making witty remarks about the incident. While quite a few seem to believe Ravan shot back after being fed up with people burning his effigy for years, others quipped that this was a reaction from the demon king to recent movies featuring him.

Some users also pointed out other instances where people’s lives were put in danger due to errant effigies. One of the tweets mentioned a similar accident in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar where the Ravan effigy fell on spectators.

In Yamunanagar too, Ravanji fell into spectators.https://t.co/JhnIltP1b4 2022 Dusshera is a bit different 😀 — маниакальный (@livemka) October 5, 2022

Another instance was reported at Kaithal, also in Haryana, where Ravan’s effigy is claimed to have been burnt, apparently before schedule.

There is also a video from an undisclosed location where an effigy being burnt in what seems like a field, exploded and sent balls of fire whizzing after an individual in costume.

In Bihar’s capital Patna, the Ravan effigy at Gandhi Maidan fell to the ground due to heavy winds. However, it was later erected with the help of a crane.

