Raveena Tandon Shares Video of Masai Africa, Calls it 'Bad Example' For Wildlife Tourism

Getting too close to wild animals can be dangerous. Reminding the same, actress Raveena Tandon took to her official Twitter handle and shared what she has called a ‘bad example’ of wildlife tourism. She shared a video which has now gone viral. In the caption, she mentions how she received this video through WhatsApp. She also made it clear that the authenticity of the location is not yet been verified. ” Via WhatsApp. Can’t verify the authenticity of location. (Photo tourism in Masai Africa, bad example of wildlife tourism) NONETHELESS. Wherever it may be, this is the WORST behaviour in any jungle/forest/reserve/park,” read the caption.

In the video, two leopards can be seen attacking their prey. As soon as they get hold of the deer, several cars gather and surround the wildlife creatures. Further, into the video, onlookers can be seen constantly clicking images of the incident, completely unbothered by how risky it can be. Have a look:

HUMANS ‍♀️. Via wassap. Can’t verify the authenticity of location . (Photo tourism in Masai Africa, bad example for wildlife tourism) NONETHELESS. Wherever it may be , this is the WORST behaviour in any jungle/forest/reserve/park. pic.twitter.com/REQLlxrsGv — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 3, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 43K views. “Most tourists come to East Africa hoping to see the so called ”Big 5”, namely Lion, Elephant, Rhino, Leopard and Buffalo. Well, the Mara is one of the few places in Africa where seeing all these 5 animal species is not just possible but also fairly likely during a 3day safari,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Ban them , I know that it probably brings a lot of money tourism but this is disgusting , no one should be allowed to get that close , I’ve always wanted to go on safari but no more !!”

Meanwhile, earlier, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda posted a video of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve. The clip featured a group of men nearly following a tiger to click a picture, tossing their safety in the air. Thankfully, the tiger ignored the men in the frame and continued his way, without causing any harm. However, Nanda pointed out that things could have been completely wrong. He urged individuals not to engage in such irresponsible behaviour. The IFS officer added that carnivores attack when they feel threatened, which can be catastrophic. Therefore, it is preferable to never pursue it and always witness it from a safe distance.

“Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this wired behaviour,” Nanda tweeted along with the video.

