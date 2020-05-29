Ravi Mohan Saini, Who Won 1 Crore in KBC Junior at 14, is Now the SP of Porbandar

Do you remember the 14-year-old boy from Alwar, Rajasthan who managed to answer all fifteen questions on the popular show 'Kaun Banegra Crorepati' (KBC) in 2001? Well, he is now the Superintendent of Police at Porbandar.

Ravi Mohan Saini was only fourteen years old and in class 10 when he participated in KBC Junior hosted by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and won Rs 1 crore after getting all his answers correct. Nineteen years ago, he had become a household name and an inspiration for many.

In 2017, in an interview with the Times of India, Saini had said that he had received the money four years later as the rules of the show dictate that participants shall get the money only when they turn 18. He also said that he had received around 69 lakhs after deduction of taxes.

Saini had been inspired to join the police force because of his father. He had appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations and after multiple attempts, he managed to secure the job he wanted in 2014. According to news reports, Saini was selected for the Indian Police Service (IPS) and posted in Guajarat.

He had been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Rajkot and was given the charge of Porbandar three days ago.