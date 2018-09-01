Ravi Shankar Prasad Has His Own Wall of Photos at Google Headquarters in California



A truly informative and momentous visit to @Google campus in Mountain View, California. Great centre of digital technology research, development and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/XLmZgVI81c

— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 30, 2018

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, as part of India seeking greater involvement of Google in digital inclusion programmes including the “Digital Village” initiative to empower millions of people in India.On Thursday he posted a tweet saying his visit was "truly informative and momentous" and that the Google campus in Mountain View, California, was a "great centre of digital technology research, development and empowerment."The tweet also had something of a hidden-gem in it.Among all the photos that he took in the headquarters, one picture stood out:Looking at the background, one can see how the entire wall is decked with pictures of our Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology.The wall is filled with framed pictures of Prasad from various events, and all photos have been collated somehow to be part of the custom-made wall of art.And while the wall looks something of a Vernissage, it is unknown whether it is a permanent thing at the Google headquarters - or whether it was temporarily made for the visit of the IT minister.Prasad was on an official three-day visit to San Francisco and the Bay Area where he held meetings with several top tech honchos, pitching for empowering Indians in their digital transformation.