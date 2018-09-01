English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ravi Shankar Prasad Has His Own Wall of Photos at Google Headquarters in California
The IT minister has framed photos on a wall at the Google headquarters in California.
The IT minister has framed photos on a wall at the Google headquarters in California.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, as part of India seeking greater involvement of Google in digital inclusion programmes including the “Digital Village” initiative to empower millions of people in India.
On Thursday he posted a tweet saying his visit was "truly informative and momentous" and that the Google campus in Mountain View, California, was a "great centre of digital technology research, development and empowerment."
The tweet also had something of a hidden-gem in it.
Among all the photos that he took in the headquarters, one picture stood out:
Looking at the background, one can see how the entire wall is decked with pictures of our Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology.
The wall is filled with framed pictures of Prasad from various events, and all photos have been collated somehow to be part of the custom-made wall of art.
And while the wall looks something of a Vernissage, it is unknown whether it is a permanent thing at the Google headquarters - or whether it was temporarily made for the visit of the IT minister.
A truly informative and momentous visit to @Google campus in Mountain View, California. Great centre of digital technology research, development and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/XLmZgVI81c
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 30, 2018
