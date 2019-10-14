Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ravi Shastri in 'Titanic'? ICC Hosted a Caption Contest on Twitter and Memers Did Not Disappoint

International Cricket Council's (ICC) official account brought the cricket fans alive after it posted a photo of Team India's Head coach Ravi Shastri on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
Ravi Shastri in 'Titanic'? ICC Hosted a Caption Contest on Twitter and Memers Did Not Disappoint
Photo by ICC / Edit by @theesmaarkhan.

On a lazy Sunday, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official account brought the cricket fans alive on Twitter after it posted a photo of Team India's Head coach Ravi Shastri on the microblogging site.

ICC, staying true to its quirky social media game, shared a photo fo Shastri stretching his arms out in a practice session during the recently concluded second Test match between hosts India and South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

While Kohli-led squad registered their unassailable second victory over the travelling Faf du Plessis' 11 by an innings and 137 runs, it was perhaps Shastri's photo that grabbed the attention of many.

Simply captioned "caption this," ICC gave the fans the license to go for the kill and followers of cricket responded with a barrage of hilarious memes.

From SRK's signature pose in DDLJ to recreating Jack and Rose's iconic scene in Titanic, creatives mind got to work on a day off.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

