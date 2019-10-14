Ravi Shastri in 'Titanic'? ICC Hosted a Caption Contest on Twitter and Memers Did Not Disappoint
International Cricket Council's (ICC) official account brought the cricket fans alive after it posted a photo of Team India's Head coach Ravi Shastri on Twitter.
Photo by ICC / Edit by @theesmaarkhan.
On a lazy Sunday, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) official account brought the cricket fans alive on Twitter after it posted a photo of Team India's Head coach Ravi Shastri on the microblogging site.
ICC, staying true to its quirky social media game, shared a photo fo Shastri stretching his arms out in a practice session during the recently concluded second Test match between hosts India and South Africa at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
While Kohli-led squad registered their unassailable second victory over the travelling Faf du Plessis' 11 by an innings and 137 runs, it was perhaps Shastri's photo that grabbed the attention of many.
Caption this pic.twitter.com/prtM6jrnXA— ICC (@ICC) October 13, 2019
Simply captioned "caption this," ICC gave the fans the license to go for the kill and followers of cricket responded with a barrage of hilarious memes.
From SRK's signature pose in DDLJ to recreating Jack and Rose's iconic scene in Titanic, creatives mind got to work on a day off.
October 13, 2019
Peeta Parker https://t.co/UEumGGWp2E pic.twitter.com/VYlDgeys0p— Tabrez (@its_tabrez__) October 13, 2019
guess whats going on #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/VwRQiyQNqB— Manglam Arya (@ManglamArya) October 13, 2019
October 13, 2019
October 13, 2019
Who did it better ? Ravi Shastri or Jack #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/iZT1w52WDZ— Digitalsporty (@Digitalsporty1) October 13, 2019
Forgot this one pic.twitter.com/NgNXNgtiii— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 13, 2019
Going places.. pic.twitter.com/RcRYkyBujZ— Golगप्पू (@LamerGappu) October 13, 2019
Ye hath muje dede thakur pic.twitter.com/IWWznoGpWF— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) October 13, 2019
Close enough? pic.twitter.com/k5PScbCmlN— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) October 13, 2019
