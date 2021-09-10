Ravi Shastri, Kohli Trolled Over Book Launch Event As Covid-19 Consumes Fifth Test

India head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli found themselves in the crossfire of memes and social media trolling on Friday after the fifth and final Test between India and hosts England at the Old Trafford was cancelled over Covid-19 outbreak fears. “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team," it added.

The ruling comes only a few days after Shastri, among others, tested positive for coronavirus after the touring party attended a book launch in London last week. Following that public event, aside from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also returned positive tests while team physio Nitin Patel has been kept in isolation.

While Kohli didn’t contract the disease, fans who were eagerly awaiting the last clash in a series where the tourists were 2-1 up, directed their anger and displeasure over the cancellation of the Manchester Test towrds coach and skipper for their “irresponsible" outing for the book launch event.

This Shastri book launch event in the middle of the series is not being talked enough. How irresponsible of them to host and attend such a crowded event where people from outside the bubble were also present. pic.twitter.com/afL0etetcU— ` (@FourOverthrows) September 10, 2021

5th test match cancelled. Ashwin to Kohli & Shastri: pic.twitter.com/qPBzMcd2qV — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 10, 2021

Give us one copy of Shastri's newly launched book or we will raise voice against the launch event.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 10, 2021

#ManchesterTestIndian fans to Ravi Shastri and Kohli for going to that book launch event: pic.twitter.com/FjTi1TA7oO— Rajneesh Chaudhary (@Rajneesh_16) September 10, 2021

Was planning to buy Shastri's book, not now 👎— Prithvi (@Puneite_) September 10, 2021

Additionally, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had reportedly asked the touring members of the Indian squad to refrain from attending crowded events after Rishabh Pant tested positive for the virus in the interval between ICC World Test Championship final and the first Test against England in Nottingham.

