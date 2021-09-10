CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Buzz » Ravi Shastri, Kohli Trolled Over Book Launch Event As Covid-19 Consumes Fifth Test
2-MIN READ

Ravi Shastri, Kohli Trolled Over Book Launch Event As Covid-19 Consumes Fifth Test

Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli faced brickbats over attending book launch after Manchester Test was cancelled on Friday. (News18/Hindi)

Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli faced brickbats over attending book launch after Manchester Test was cancelled on Friday. (News18/Hindi)

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri had tested positive for coronavirus after he, along with Virat Kohli (who tested negative), visited a book launch event in London.

India head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli found themselves in the crossfire of memes and social media trolling on Friday after the fifth and final Test between India and hosts England at the Old Trafford was cancelled over Covid-19 outbreak fears. “Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team," it added.

The ruling comes only a few days after Shastri, among others, tested positive for coronavirus after the touring party attended a book launch in London last week. Following that public event, aside from Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar also returned positive tests while team physio Nitin Patel has been kept in isolation.

While Kohli didn’t contract the disease, fans who were eagerly awaiting the last clash in a series where the tourists were 2-1 up, directed their anger and displeasure over the cancellation of the Manchester Test towrds coach and skipper for their “irresponsible" outing for the book launch event.

RELATED STORIES

Additionally, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had reportedly asked the touring members of the Indian squad to refrain from attending crowded events after Rishabh Pant tested positive for the virus in the interval between ICC World Test Championship final and the first Test against England in Nottingham.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 10, 2021, 15:19 IST