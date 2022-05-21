Ravi Shastri Memes on Twitter After Quirky New Look Prove He's the Moment

Ravi Shastri just donned a new coat and created a rave on Twitter. The former Test cricketer tweeted some photos of himself wearing iridescent jackets and sunglasses, with some catchy captions like, “‘Good mornings’ are optional if you haven’t slept at all”, “My family lives in Mumbai and I live in the moment” and “You’re in her DMs. She’s on my VIP guestlist”. He followed up the tweets with a “Mujhe kya mein toh chill hun” and an AMA session soon after. The new look and the tweets took everyone by surprise, and naturally, memes were made.

After connecting the data cable to the laptop at the first attempt. pic.twitter.com/DRGSpVsbUM — Rashi Acharya (@RashiReports) May 20, 2022

Mother :- kuch khana vana bnana sikh

Me after cooking Maggie pic.twitter.com/DjtjuLsCBX — Enee (@slippinGold) May 20, 2022

Playing a cameo in a film starring Ranveer Singh be like https://t.co/feMewKassm pic.twitter.com/dMoGt94xH0 — आरती+RT wale (@dotnagpur) May 20, 2022

My family lives in Kolkata and I live in constant stress. https://t.co/8EJDc3HqKU — Rijula Chakraborty (@rilla_2004) May 20, 2022

My family lives in home and live in depression https://t.co/NS1iV4Q8NG — Awara (@soni__prashant) May 20, 2022

Me when I successfully pass through a Talking Stage https://t.co/62ipoY08PY — Saurav (@sehlegethodaa) May 20, 2022

Ravi Shastri’s quirky side has been entertaining Twitter quite a bit of late. During the AMA, a fan shared a sketch he drew of the cricketing star. “Sir 2 ghante lagake apka ye sketch banaya hai…pls reply,” wrote the fan, which loosely translates to “Sir I have spent two hours in drawing this, please reply”. True to character, Shastri replied, “Please mita de yaar”. He also said hi to a Twitter user’s mom during the session.

Recently, Shastri also had a fun little back and forth with actor Aamir Khan. Aamir expressed his disappointment over Ravi Shastri’s judgment of his cricket skills. The actor had previously reached out to Ravi with the hope of getting selected into one of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the cricketer said that Aamir needed to focus a little more on his leg work.

Reacting to his feedback, Aamir filmed a hilarious video to show his leg work. “Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this,” Aamir cheekily said in the video while showing off his ‘leg work.’

