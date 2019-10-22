Ravi Shastri Sleeping During India-South Africa Match is the Internet's New Favourite Meme
Indian coach Ravi Shastri became the butt of jokes (yes, again!) when cameras caught him sleeping during the match.
Recently, the Indian cricket team took on South Africa in the third match in the test series, which also saw India winning the first two matches. But there seemed to be something else which had desi Twitter hooked to the match, and to be honest, we can't stop chuckling either.
Indian coach Ravi Shastri became the butt of jokes (yes, again!) when cameras caught him sleeping during the match. In a photo that has now gone viral, Shastri can be seen blissfully catching up on his nap as Shubham Gill, who was sitting behind the coach, looks on. The match was practically a guaranteed victory, coach Shastri probably thought he could take it easy and sleep for a bit. Little did he know.
Soon, the viral photo spawned off a series of hilarious memes, which we can't get enough of. Take a look:
Ravi Shastri has the best job in the entire world.Drinks at will, takes naps during office time, gets paid in crores. pic.twitter.com/h1NolGSqyQ— चाचा lame मौंक (@oldschoolmonk) October 21, 2019
#RaviShastri #INDvSA #INDvsSA#SAvIND Subject kuchh bhi Mehsoos nahi kar sakta pic.twitter.com/5R759hs0De— Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) October 21, 2019
#RaviShastri #INDvSARavi Shastri said recently:" If someone goofs up, I have to pull them up. Am I there only to play tabla?" pic.twitter.com/X1wnpGPGeT— crengan (@crengan) October 21, 2019
#RaviShastri #meme कंडक्टर: बोला टिकेट टिकेट, Me: pic.twitter.com/D9HjQT6hBV— SHAIKH IRFAN | عرفان (@iam_shaikhirfan) October 21, 2019
Me waiting for good things to happen in my life, meanwhile my kismat:#INDvsSA #RaviShastri pic.twitter.com/aR8fJ2wW8l— अनोखा mediocre (@GV_unique) October 21, 2019
Dad: You should wake up earlyMe:Also Dad( At 10 AM on sofa):#RaviShastri #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/l56uiXnyTM— Shiv Swaraj (@mr_Tubun) October 21, 2019
#RaviShastri #backbenchersTeacher: Nobody will sleep in my lecture.Backbenchers: pic.twitter.com/vxT5FHPiIY— Saurabh Mavjekar (@SaurabhMavjekar) October 21, 2019
Ravi shastri is me in every History lecture pic.twitter.com/g5z5GVVxXV— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) October 21, 2019
This is not the first time Shastri has fallen victim to social media trolling. A few days, a photo of a man (who looked a lot like Shastri) travelling in a Mumbai local train went viral and of course, memes were bound to follow.
Ravi Shastri before Worldcup2019Ravi Shastri after Worldcup2019. pic.twitter.com/cq0K4pwf7W— ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) November 4, 2018
When Ravi Shastri forgot to bring Daru in a train journey. pic.twitter.com/mr6TyvdSkw— Old Monk (@Aadimanaw) November 4, 2018
Poor Shastri; no matter what he does, the joke always seems to be on him.
