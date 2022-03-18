Ravi Shastri's Cheeky Response After Virat Kohli's 'Use Less Water' Holi Wish Resurfaces

That the former India head coach Ravi Shastri and former skipper Virat Kohli have shared a special bond on and off the field is no secret. The duo, that took Indian cricket to newer heights, has been pretty much on the same page, or that is what the fans of the sport would like to believe. But do they share similar thoughts on how to celebrate Holi? Not really. In an old video that has resurfaced online, presumbly on the day of Holi, Kohli-Shastri can be seen seated together in a team bus where the two record messages for their fans celebrating the festival of colours.

“Happy Holi everyone. Have a great day. Enjoy. Use less water and more colour," a smiling Kohli says to the camera. To which, Shastri seated alongside the cricketer says, “Use everything. Have an absolute blast. Happy Holi."

A burst of audible laughter from the team members aboard the bus can also be heard in the video.

In a longer version of the same video posted around 2017, Harbhajan Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane along with support staff can be seen recording their Holi wishes.

Meanwhile, during the launch of Ravi Shastri’s book in London in 2021, Kohli heaped praises on the then coach and ‘most prominent voice of cricket in India.’

“His experiences have been priceless for us and they continue to be. I will say a few words on our working relationship, our bond over the years. Started in 2014, I met him many times because he was the most prominent voice in cricket from India and worldwide. We always look forward to his commentary skills. We actually started working together then,” Kohli said at the book launch event.

“I remember in 2014 he gave us a pep talk for the first time. We were a bit down as a team and things were not happening well and he was brought in, he was brought in for the second time to set things right. In his first speech he gave, the first word he said was ‘boys’ in the voice that only he can generate. And I clearly remember, I was sitting down and my body shook because I had never heard someone speak so clearly and with so much determination and positivity,” the then Indian skipper added.

