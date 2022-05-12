Ravichandran Ashwin Can Do it All: IPL Fans are Convinced 'Anna' is the 'Raja Babu' of IPL

Ravichandran Ashwin can do anything. Give him the ball, he will take wickets. Ask him to bat at the no.3 position, he will get you runs. The latter was the story during Wednesday night’s clash against the Delhi Capitals. The ace off-spinner was promoted to the top and he grabbed the opportunity by slamming a maiden and valuable half-century. A match that was heavily dominated by Mitchell Marsh’s exceptional 89 that helped DC secure an easy and breezy win by 8 wickets, Ashwin’s contribution wasn’t sidelined. In fact, the cricketer who is constantly innovating himself also gave fans plenty of laughter with a bizarre batting stance while facing Kuldeep Yadav.

Can he do everything? IPL fans on Twitter think so. A user even compared Ashwin to the many avatars of “Raju Babu."

Only thing left for Ashwin to surprise us in IPL is a catch like this. #IPL pic.twitter.com/Szu4Sl7WBR— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 11, 2022

The kind of guy Ashwin is he’s probably been putting in more hours batting practice than the batters in the team, finding ways to make this new role work even if he doesn’t have all the skills for it— Dave (@CricketDave27) May 11, 2022

Ashwin has scored more runs than jaddu this season— Bharath (@eabc_02) May 11, 2022

Even Ashwin have an IPL fifty in this yearAnd an overseas Century , dream for 2 Cricketer pic.twitter.com/0byWHLJf9y — V༙I༙R༙A༙T༙ S༙T༙A༙N༙ ᵛᵏ (@Viratstan_) May 11, 2022

The sharpest cricket brain I rate after MSD is non other than Ravi Ashwin. You can't argue with this,he proved it most often!.Most improved across format cricketer in recent years with his maiden T-20 half century….A relieved @prithinarayanan #RavichandranAshwin #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/ij5y9DnL8Z— ༄⋆⌑ (@be_ritindra) May 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Australian duo Mitchell Marsh and David Warner powered Delhi Capitals to an emphatic 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Sunday. Marsh lived up to the expectation in the crucial clash to keep Delhi Capitals’ playoff hopes alive.

