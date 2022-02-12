Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals, Fans Come Together With Memes

Ravichandran Ashwin, a former Delhi Capitals star, is joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals after IPL 2022 auction. His services were sold at Rs 5 crore. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capital engaged in back and forth bidding before the former made the successful bid. Buttler had been retained by the inaugural champions last year. Ashwin and Buttler are famously known for not seeing eye to eye, but as fate would have it, they are now set to play on the same side. The dispute between the two superstars dates back to IPL 2019, when during a contest between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Ashwin ran out Buttler for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end. Rajasthan Royals were on a solid ground at 108/2 in chase of 185 with Buttler batting on 69 when the controversial run out triggered a collapse. They eventually finished on 170/9 and KXIP won the match by 14 runs.

The dismissal had drawn in wide-ranging and polarising opinions, with Buttler being disappointed with it and not liking the “style" of it, and Ashwin insisting that the matter had been blown out of proportion and that whatever he had done was well within the rules. Naturally, Ashwin and Buttler joining hands now to play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 brought on the memes on Twitter.

“Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction," wrote cricket analyst Aakash Chopra.

Ashwin and Buttler in the same team. No more discussions about the mythical ‘Spirit of the game’ #IPLMegaAuction— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

Virender Sehwag joined in on the debate, tweeting, “Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler."

Haha Ashwin to Rajasthan. Will love him plotting a Mankad with Buttler.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in RR dressing room#IPLMegaAuction2022 pic.twitter.com/L84cCZwF0K— Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 12, 2022

When you find out Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin will be teammates in this years IPL 🏏 #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/N62wWXbgUl— James (@Surreycricfan) February 12, 2022

R Ashwin and Jos Buttler playing for Rajasthan Royals : pic.twitter.com/baMhB4vEOg— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 12, 2022

(1) Ashwin & buttler in 2020 IPL. (2) Ashwin & buttler in 2022 IPL. #IPL2022Auction pic.twitter.com/A3cZ0q2cNt— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer was the costliest buy among the 10 marquee players who went under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction with two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders splurging a cool Rs 12.25 crore on the middle-order star batter. Iyer represented Delhi Capitals last season but was released and is expected to be named KKR captain. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to go under the hammer on Saturday. Dhawan, who was part of the marquee players list, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.25 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.