Ravichandran Ashwin Just Trolled All of Us by Not 'Mankading' Aaron Finch and IPL Fans are Stunned

Ravichandran Ashwin and 'Mankading' go hand in hand. Monday, however, was a different story when the Delhi Capitals' spinner came out to bowl the third over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings as they were chasing a steep target of 197.

Delivering the fourth ball of the over, Ashwin saw RCB's Aaron Finch backing up too far on the non-striker's end. The spinner paused in his delivery stride and stood there -- warning Finch to not leave his crease.

The moment instantly reminded cricket fans of the last year's mankad incident that involved Ashwin and turned out to be rather controversial in the cricket fraternity.

During the 2019 season of IPL, the then KXIP's Ashwin did not spare Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler when he saw him ditching his crease and dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end.

Mr. Popular ,I'm swag your bowling then wicket with my jump let moves like Ashwin style .Healthy bowling by #ashwin @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/fcBape4cF7 — 🇲🇾🇲🇾Jaya@Gayathiri Ka 🇲🇾🇲🇾 (@SheraryGayathir) October 5, 2020

Buttler was left bemused and angry. The on-field umpire went upstairs and ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen. Buttler went back for 69.

The sight of Ashwin doing a 'Mankad' on the field didn't sit down well with cricketers and fans who termed it "unprofessional," "ugly," and against the spirit of the game. They came out in numbers on Twitter expressing their displeasure over the unique dismissal.

However, seeing Ashwin opt-out of Mankad during Monday's clash left fans stunned. While many imagined Buttler's reaction, many were left amused as to why Ashwin let Finch go.

Jos Buttler To Ashwin pic.twitter.com/woRH6Q0TW3 — 🇮🇳 A M A R 🕊️ (@imShinde777) October 5, 2020

Ashwin Anna 😂 pic.twitter.com/mLH3FqNASr — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 5, 2020

Ashwin warned him here, yes. But WHY THE HELL SHOULD THERE BE A WARNING when a batsman takes such an advantage? pic.twitter.com/A1BKiExLk6 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 5, 2020

Reaction from Ponting after Ashwin giving the Mankad Warning to Finch. pic.twitter.com/gYSym6PPo0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 5, 2020

WHY NOT ASHWIN WHY NOT????? pic.twitter.com/drTYUpvkBm — Mon (@monicas004) October 5, 2020

Cricket Twitter after Ashwin chose not to mankad: pic.twitter.com/ueo1WhTMkE — Manya (@CSKian716) October 5, 2020

Ravi Ashwin gave Aaron Finch a warning for Mankading. Finch was way out of his crease, but Ashwin didn't attempt the Mankading. pic.twitter.com/yI6CQHYl9r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2020

Ravi Ashwin wanted to mankad Aaron Finch, but he didn't maybe because of Ricky Ponting's statement of Delhi Capitals doesn't support Mankading. pic.twitter.com/015wU98hcS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2020

What is 'Mankading' anyway?

Indian opener and slow left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and broke the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.

The incident caused an uproar in Aussie media and 'Mankad' or 'Mankading' came into existence. Although the method doesn't violate the laws of cricket, it is still considered by many as an unsporting one.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals emerged clinical in their performance against Virat Kohli's RCB, beating them comprehensively by 59 runs.

Put in to bat first, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) and Prithvi Shaw (42) propelled Delhi Capitals to 196 for four in their 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada returned with an excellent bowling spell of 4/24 including the wicket of Kohli that helped DC seal a comfortable victory on Monday.