Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts to Viral Vest-Sniffing Video, Lauds Sneaky Cameraperson

Ravichandran Ashwin became an unwitting star after the India vs Zimbabwe clash at the T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In what seemed to strike a chord among Desis across the board, a clueless Ashwin was captured on camera sniffing Indian vests in an apparent attempt to determine which one was his, and all this while India and Zimbabwe skippers spoke on camera. After Ashwin seemed to have satisfactorily determined which vest was his, he moved on with his choice, dropping the other. Now, the man himself has spoken up.

“Watched this video multiple times already. Just cracks me up again and again. @ashwinravi99. Pls enlighten us with your logic of picking the right sweater,” a Twitter user tweeted at Ashwin. The cricketer replied with an elaborate process and one has to admit, it has got a pretty strong rationale.

Ashwin said he first checked for the sizes to differentiate, then checked to see if the vests were initialed, and the whole sniffing thing was him trying to gauge if either of the vests smelled like his perfume. The first two steps didn’t work. The third one did. Credit where it’s due: the cameraperson did a pretty good job of sneakily bringing this gem of a moment to viewers.

Twitter users lauded Ashwin’s process. One even suggested that there was a deo ad waiting to happen in there.

Checked for the sizes to differentiate!❌

Checked if it was initialed❌

Finally checked for the perfume i use✅ Adei cameraman https://t.co/KlysMsbBgy — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 8, 2022

Ashwin is 100% entertainment always! https://t.co/rlvJa3j6Q8 — Gaurav Chattur (@chatturg) November 8, 2022

Finally mystery got solved https://t.co/RqB5G3xY9e — srushti (@IAmGrooottttt) November 8, 2022

scientist anna fr fr https://t.co/BVYgm9taCD — shalashaska shinkawa (@saturninedroid) November 8, 2022

India rounded off their Super 12 campaign of the T20 World Cup 2022 with a comprehensive win over Zimbabwe on Sunday and finished top in Group 2. Chasing a challenging 187 and surrounded by a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115 in 17.2 overs with India winning by a massive 71 runs.

