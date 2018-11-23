GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Ravichandran Ashwin Schools Trolls Questioning His Record On Australian Pitches

Off-spinner R Ashwin had to remind trolls about his bowling stats after Australia beat India on Wednesday.

News18.com

Updated:November 23, 2018, 9:38 AM IST
R Ashwin (AP Photo)
Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin isn't one to shy away from responding to trolls on social media.

On Wednesday, Australia drew first blood after defeating India in the first Twenty20 international by four runs. When the D/L method came into play, the hosts got a boost of 15 runs and the target was revised to 174.

Glenn Maxwell's power hitting, Stoinis' all-round effort, and Adam Zampa's miserly spell helped Aussies overcome the stiff Indian challenge and Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik's heroic efforts couldn't save the day for Indians.

Despite India being on the losing side, the bowler in Ashwin saw a silver lining in the massive grounds in Australia, especially the Gabba, where hitting out of the park is no easy task for the batsmen.

Taking to his Twitter account, Ashwin wrote, “The boundary sizes in Australia Phew - is a delight for the bowlers.” The tweet, however, didn't go down too well with the Indian cricket fans who then questioned the spinner's bowling stats in Australia.




This is when a fan suggested that the bowler would be getting belted for sixes had he been in the T20I squad in Australia.




Engaging in quick banter, Ashwin responded to the tweet with his bowling figures, when he was part of the T20I squad in 2016 playing in Australia.

“2 for 26, 1 for 27 and 1 for 37 in the 3-0 win last series. Thanks buddy," Ashwin wrote.




But it was far from over. Another Twitter user emerged and wrote to the bowler asking, “How many wickets in test vs Australia in Australia buddy?”




Not one to stay quiet, the 32-year-old bolwer quickly reminded the troll about his records.

“I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can’t Google you and find you.”




As for others, they backed the bowler for giving it back to the trolls.










"Such a closely fought game, too bad it didn't go our way. This is going to be a cracking series," tweeted Ashwin as Aussies emerged victorious in the thriller.




India will meet Australia for the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.
