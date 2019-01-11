Ravindra Jadeja Shuts Down a Troll Who Questioned His Place in the Indian Team

Celebrities from all over the world are subject to online trolling on a daily basis. While ignorance is bliss, Ravindra Jadeja recently confronted a troll, who had asked the Indian all-rounder to focus on his game and performance rather than spending time on Instagram.Jadeja, who has been part of the playing XI for the last two matches of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series, picked up seven wickets and scored a quick-fire 81 in the first innings of the last Test in Sydney.The 30-year-old Indian cricketer, who took to Instagram on Thursday, asked his fans for suggestions about his hairstyle in a post captioned, "Guys Any suggestions for hair style!! #hairstyle #stylegoals"It was then that a user by the name of Vipin Tiwari slammed the all-rounder for spending time on social media and asked him to focus on his game. Tiwari also mocked Jadeja's batting skills and questioned his inclusion in the Indian Team.Not the one to stay quiet, Jadeja quickly schooled the troll and wrote, “@tiwari.vipin tere ghar pe tv nai hain kya. Last test match dekha nai, Idiot (Don't you have a television at home? Did you not watch the last Test match, you idiot)"Jadeja's fans came out in support and asked him to not pay heed to such comments."Dont reply shit people like @tiwari.vipin. we all know u r the best all-rounder in the world. if any one want proof just look at icc rankings(sic)," wrote one fan."Jassi bhai you are best in the world ignore these idiots," wrote another."Bat uthana ni ata tuje aur bol pta kise cricketer ke bare me, aa gya mja beste karake jaddu se."After receiving a response from the cricketer, the troll thanked him for the reply and even admitted that a "good all-rounder like him is must for the team."According to ICC player rankings, Jadeja currently ranks #5 as a Test bowler and #2 as Test all-rounder.