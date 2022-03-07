Ravindra Jadeja's One-man Show in Mohali Test Summed Up With These Hilarious Memes

It’s not easy to steal the limelight when your team boasts the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah but Ravindra Jadeja did just that and with immense authority. After piling up an unbeaten 175, the highest score by an Indian player batting at No. 7, an inning that propelled India to a formidable total of 574 in their first outing in the Mohali Test, Jadeja weaved magic with the ball too as he scalped Sri Lankan wickets one after another, totalling 9 before India crushed the hosts by an innings and 222 runs. Jadeja’s all-round heroics deservedly earned him the Player of the Match award and ecstatic fans in India showered him with praises in the best way possible: memes.

If there was ever a day for Dhoni's Sir Jadeja tweets to come back to Twitter, it is today. Do it @msdhoni.— Manya (@CSKian716) March 6, 2022

Sir Jadeja That's it that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/YsogIJX5sR— Anjali ♡ (@imAnjali718) March 5, 2022

Thanks to Sanju Manju, Sir Jadeja has turned into a monster ever since#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/pUX0aGl1WL— AK (@Sudharsan_ak) March 5, 2022

Sir Jadeja can do no wrong, a fifer after scoring 175 runs. What else left, jaddu.— Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 6, 2022

Amazing performance from Sir Jadeja and India is in comfortable position for a win #Jaddu #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eImirL6gjl— transponster22 (@transponster22) March 6, 2022

Done and Dusted SIR Jadeja pic.twitter.com/NdttEcgbV8— Jon Snow (@iamRRR____) March 6, 2022

The Test that also marked Virat Kohli’s 100th match saw off-spinner Ravindran Ashwin over-taking the legend Kapil Dev as he took his career wicket tally to 436 and shattered the long-standing record of former captain Kapil Dev who had picked 434 wickets in his career. With this feat, Ashwin became the second-highest wicket taker for India in the longest format of the game, only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain to win his maiden Test in charge by an innings after Polly Umrigar, under whom India beat New Zealand by an innings & 27 runs in Mumbai BS in 1955-56.

