Jadeja's Hilarious Celebrations After Pouching 4 Catches Against RR 'Call' for Memes

Sir Ravindra Jadeja, as he is fondly called, was in his complete element when he took the field for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. With Royals chasing CSK’s target of 189 on Monday, Jadeja made his presence felt through the second half of the match. In fact, the ball somehow found the cricketer wherever he was stationed during the game. His “omnipresence" on the field meant a lot of RR batsmen finding Jadeja every time they attempted to clear the ropes. As a result, Jadeja ended up with four delightful catches, dismissing Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat in the process.

His celebrations after completing the clean catches were even more delightful as Jadeja’s Monday outing was something that made the contest between the two sides all the more enjoyable to watch.

His antics that followed after pouching the ball every time were a goldmine for memers on IPL Twitterverse.

Nibbi ke ghar ke niche khade hoke Nibbe : pic.twitter.com/lMApWvnUDS— Mask (@lolwa_op) April 19, 2021

Sir jadeja bol chuke 4th trophy aane wali hai dosto pic.twitter.com/1HDMrOEe8n— Kamina (@bittu7664) April 19, 2021

Jadeja is like an SBI ATM. He is everywhere— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2021

Boys after doing 1 pull-up at the gym in front of a girl pic.twitter.com/iFXz6j02gB— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 19, 2021

71% of earth is covered by water and the rest is covered by Sir Ravindra Jadeja. #csk pic.twitter.com/EFFHCtL9fO— Jayanth (@itsJayanth_) April 19, 2021

Jadeja on 30th may pic.twitter.com/ikN1Bx2clj— Mayank gaur (@Mayankgaur78) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a combined effort by their batsmen followed by a spin choke helped Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Batting first, CSK posted 188 for 9 in 20 overs. RR were going strong in their chase at one stage before Ravindra Jadeja (4-0-28-2) and Moeen Ali (3-0-7-3) combined to keep them to 143 for 9 in 20 overs for a 45-run win.

