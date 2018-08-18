GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RBI's Non-Official Director Linked Women's Entry to Sabarimala With Kerala Floods. Twitter isn't Amused.

RBI's non-official director tweeted that Lord Ayyappa's anger is causing the Kerala floods and it is not amusing the internet.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2018, 3:37 PM IST
What has caused the floods in Kerala?

Well, according to some people on Twitter, it's because women wanted to enter the Sabarimala temple and that has apparently angered Lord Ayyappa so much that he has caused massive destruction.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the petitions challenging the restriction on the entry of menstruating women into Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Many on Twitter suggested that this is the reason why Kerala is facing floods right now.







And in all these tweets, is also a tweet by S. Gurumuruthy, who was appointed to the board of the Reserve Bank of India as a part-time non-official director by the Centre on 7 August 2018.





Of course, his tweet met with immediate criticism from the collective social media, who argued against Gurumuruthy's tweets.







Gurumuruthy, however unsuccessfully, tried to pacify the Internet in his own way.





