RCB Held Their Nerves in Classic IPL Thriller Against KKR and Bangalore Fans Were in Disbelief

Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to lift the coveted IPL trophy but that doesn’t take away the fact that the franchise has a strong follower base to support them in their every victory. Wednesday was no different when RCB, headed by Faf du Plessis, sealed a thrilling win chasing a modest 128 put up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the first innings. The RCB chase began on a disastrous note with Faf, Anuj Rawat, and Virat Kohli returning to the dugout with the scoreboard reading 17/3. A 45-run stand between David Willey and Sam Billings for the fourth wicket resurrected their innings and then Shahbaz Ahmed struck three sixes to bring them closer. However, in the death overs, KKR stormed back with more wickets, dragging the contest into the final over. Thanks to Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel, RCB saw themselves crossing the finish line just in the nick of time.

The Twitterverse, watching the low-scoring nail-biter, exploded with memes as users imagined the reaction of RCB fans who have dealt with plenty of heartbreak since the inception of IPL, could finally take a breather.

RCB fans in IPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/UEbdKXJsdz— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 30, 2022

RCB fans after RCB won the match pic.twitter.com/mNjI16TAWd— ಭಲೇ ಬಸವ (@Basavachethanah) March 30, 2022

MI and Csk fans watching RCB fans celebrate victory#KKRvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Hpw8a8U5JZ— Tweet Chor (@Pagal_aurat) March 30, 2022

No body RCB fans right now : pic.twitter.com/33nm6b0EDa — ANGAD (@MedicoAngad_7) March 30, 2022

Earlier, the two-time former champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, lost six wickets for 57 runs to slip from 44 for 3 to 101 for 9 in 14.3 overs. Andre Russell was the highest scorer for KKR with an 18-ball 25, while Umesh Yadav (18) and Varun Chakravarthy (10) added 27 runs for the last wicket, the highest partnership for KKR, to provide some respectability to the total.

