RCB Fan's 'Chaat' Getting Knocked Out During IPL Match is What Disappointment Looks Like

Virat Kohli wasn’t the only disappointed attendee at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune where Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians comprehensively by 7 wickets on Saturday. While former RCB skipper Kohli’s disappointment was purely related to the on-field action after he made a frustrating walk back owing to a contentious LBW decision by the third umpire, a young fan donning the RCB jersey in the stands faced much worse- a plate of food that he was holding got smacked out of his hand while everyone around including him were celebrating a boundary hit by his team during the rather uneventful run-chase.

A purported video of the incident went viral on microblogging site Twitter eliciting a range of reactions. Some found it hilarious, some felt bad for the lad losing an entire plate of “chaat" or “bhel" or “bhujiya" as suggested by viewers.

Bechare ka khana Gira diya batao uk kitna mehenga aata hai Stadium mai— Russell Muscle (@Russell_Muscle_) April 9, 2022

Just how their IPL cup dreams crashes every year— MAEkyaBoltaai (@stalreja112) April 9, 2022

2022 ipl cup RCB missed Code word accepted https://t.co/aWVGA1BYoj— ` (@koodaltwitz) April 10, 2022

That poor kid and the look on his face https://t.co/Jg07BHznkp— புஞ்சை குமாரசாமி (@Ajumplakdibampa) April 10, 2022

0:05 second video that explains clearly 14years of champions Dream of #RCB fans and their elimination. #IPL2022 https://t.co/Dz2zeWjYSE— ᑌ ᑎ (@vinee_says) April 10, 2022

IPL Trophy every yr from RCB plate https://t.co/dUWPdSEmOC— spy (@7BDRS) April 10, 2022

14 years of RCB in IPL https://t.co/qkNYSed6D0— Kanniwest (@holyramanempire) April 10, 2022

RCB fans: we win some and lose some https://t.co/c4P7xAxf4F— Ashutosh (@shutosh_m) April 9, 2022

That's how you ruin a day. https://t.co/6JKgB0ZWsm— Tejas (@tej_ass) April 9, 2022

That food plate was VK’s wicket https://t.co/I1Csm0OAQw— Mon (@4sacinom) April 9, 2022

The only RCB fan, who is sad tonight https://t.co/MloUuSBVS4— Shreyash Prabhu (@ShreyashPrabhu2) April 9, 2022

Thankfully for both the hungry fan and angry Kohli, RCB handed Mumbai their fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday, taking the Faf du Plessis clan to 6 points, thus winning their third contest in IPL 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.