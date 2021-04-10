Harshal Patel's Incredible Last Over Against Mumbai Indians Prompts Meme Fest on Twitter

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League kicked off on Friday with the first match being played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB may still be waiting for their maiden IPL champions trophy but last night’s match did manage to shock the Mumbai Indians camp. RCB bowler Harshal Patel delivered a memorable performance. The all-rounder took three wickets in the last over of the first match of the latest IPL 2021 season. The 30-year-old also gave away only one run to complete his first five-wicket haul in IPL as well as T20s format. And if that was not enough, Patel also became the first bowler to take a fifer against MI in the long history of IPL cricket. Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen were his scalps.

The impressive turn of events even prompted netizens to share a series of memes.

Harshal Patel after his 5 wicket haul today: pic.twitter.com/xSvjOouc4N— mcu wale आयुष 🇮🇳🚩 (@aayusht1802) April 9, 2021

#MIvRCB1. Harshal patel in 1st over2. Harshal patel in remaining over pic.twitter.com/DhTpJ3uu4O— Ex Bhakt ➐ (@tadipaar_hun) April 9, 2021

#RCBvsMIHarshal Patel Harshal patelIn first over In last 3 over pic.twitter.com/UB87uKm4Kn— SAHIL (@Nikal_Bsdk03) April 9, 2021

Harshal Patel after taking 5 wickets:- pic.twitter.com/5gketP2riN— Ankit Chauhan // RCB stan (@ankit_tweets__) April 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians Fans after seeing Harshal Patel's last over #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/q6CPoPhy7E— Aditya Sawant (@Adiee22594) April 9, 2021

Speaking at the end of the match, Patel revealed that it was the ball that started tailing in slightly when he came in the 16th over, and that is what pushed him to take the wickets. He further said that he executed his plan perfectly and one cannot look at the opposition all the time. A player must focus on their planning and the execution and for him, it was very clear from the beginning that he would bowl two at the end but luckily he managed to get three.

